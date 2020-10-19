Hero MotoCorp launches new edition of the Splendor+ Black and Accent

Hero MotoCorp has launched a new edition of the iconic Splendor motorcycle - the Splendor+ Black and Accent.

A first-of-its-kind initiative in the motorcycle category, the Splendor+ Black and Accent can be customized with the graphics of customer's choice at the time of purchase.

The unique concept is a result of the company's innovative 'Hero CoLabs' contest. As part of the contest, participants from across the country created graphic design themes for the Splendor+ motorcycle.

Out of the thousands of entries, the top 3 designs have been put into production.

These three designs are now be available to customers to choose from and have one of them installed on their new motorcycle. Customers can choose to purchase the motorcycle without any graphics as well.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)