Mahindra's All New Thar crosses 15000 bookings

Mahindra & Mahindra today announced that its legendary SUV, the All-New Thar has now crossed 15,000 bookings, since its launch on 02 October 2020.

Today 57% of all buyers of the All-New Thar are first time car buyers and a significantly large share of all bookings are for the Automatic variants.

Commenting on the booking milestone, Veejay Nakra, Chief Executive Officer, Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, We are delighted with this overwhelming response received for the All-New Thar, having crossed 15,000 bookings as on date.

What is particularly interesting is that there is an acceptance of the All-New Thar amongst a larger base of lifestyle seekers, beyond the traditional lovers of this iconic brand. Given this overwhelming response, we are substantially ramping up our capacity.

