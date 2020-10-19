MCX launches METLDEX futures

India's first tradable real-time Base Metals Index

Multi-Commodity Exchange of India launched futures trading on the country's first tradable real-time Base Metals Index, i.e. MCX iCOMDEX Base Metal (METLDEX).

The Exchange has launched METLDEX futures expiring in the months of November 2020, December 2020 and January 2021. Atleast 3 consecutive month contracts will be available at all times. The contract has a lot size equal to 50 times of underlying MCX iCOMDEX Base Metals Index. The tick size (minimum price movement) for the contract is Re.1. The contracts would finally be settled in cash at the end of expiry of each contract. The final settlement price will be based on the Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) of the underlying constituents between 4:00 p.m. and 5.00 p.m. on the expiry day of the index futures contract.

The sectoral index tracks real-time performance of a basket of MCX Base Metal (near month) futures that includes Zinc (5 MT), Copper (2.5 MT), Nickel (1.5 MT), Lead (5 MT) and Aluminium (5 MT) futures. Presently it carries around 33.06% weight for Zinc, 29.81% for Copper, 14.77% for Nickel, 12.88% for Lead and 9.48% weight for Aluminium.

On August 24, 2020, the Exchange has launched MCX Bullion Index (MCX BULLDEX) futures. Since inception BULLDEX futures clocked an average daily turnover of Rs 251.2 crore as on 15 October 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)