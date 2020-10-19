J K Cement commences commercial despatches from J K White Katni

J K Cement has successfully implemented additional capacity of 3 Lac tonnes per annum of white cement based wall putty at J K White, Village: Rupaund, Tehsil - Badwara, Distt. Katni, M. P (J K White, Katni) unit of J K Cement and also commenced commercial despatches today i.e. 19 October 2020 from J K White, Katni.

Now the installed capacity at J. K. White, Katni stands at 7 Lac tonnes per annum.

With this the Company has achieved white cement based Wall Putty manufacturing capacity of 12 lakh tonnes per annum.

