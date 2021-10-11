Hero MotoCorp launches new scooter Pleasure+ 'XTec'

Hero MotoCorp today launched the new Pleasure+ 'XTec'.
The Pleasure+ XTec adds to the ever-growing appeal of the iconic Pleasure brand.
The new LED projector headlamp - a first-ever feature in the 110cc segment - enhanced aesthetics and a new vibrant paint in Jubilant Yellow bring a fresh appeal to the scooter.
With enhanced technology features such as Hero's revolutionary i3S Technology, (IdleStop-Start System), digital analog speedometer with Bluetooth connectivity with call and SMS alerts, Side-Stand Engine cut off, Metal Front Fender, the rider can master any driving situation with confidence.
Hero Pleasure+ 110 will be available at Hero MotoCorp dealerships across the country at a starting price of Rs 61,900 for LX variant and Pleasure+ 110 XTec starts at Rs 69,500 (ex-showroom Delhi).
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
