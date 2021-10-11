Welspun Corp joins global H2Pipe Joint Industry Project

Welspun Corp to provide technical expertise for development of hydrogen gas transportation infrastructure

Welspun Corp has joined a global H2Pipe Joint Industry Project (JIP) on the Design and Operation of Hydrogen Pipelines launched by leading industrial certification body DNV AS Energy Systems Pipeline Technology. Welspun Corp will help develop a recommended practice (RP) for design, re-qualification, construction and operation of pipelines for hydrogen gas transportation in offshore pipelines and complement existing standards such as DNVGL ST F101 (submarine pipeline systems). This industry-first project will provide guidance to the global energy sector as it shifts towards clean energy using alternative sources, with Hydrogen emerging as an important pillar for energy transition.

As a Steering Committee Member, Welspun Corp will collaborate with 24 of the world's premier energy companies, which also include Shell, BP, Total Energies, Equinor, Wood, Orsted, Gassco, Wintershall Dea, Intecsea, Subsea7, TechnipFMC and Saipem, to provide technical expertise in the project aimed at laying the foundation of hydrogen infrastructure.

The H2Pipe project will be executed in multiple phases. The first phase will focus on the assessment of existing standards, including the offshore standard DNVGL-ST-F101, to identify the scope and additional considerations for hydrogen transportation. This will be captured in an industry guideline and will include preliminary experimental activities. The subsequent phases will be experimental to define the requirements and acceptance criteria for offshore hydrogen pipelines.

