Welspun Corp joins global H2Pipe Joint Industry Project

-
ALSO READ
Welspun receives USFDA 510(k) clearance for its 3 ply surgical masks
Board of Welspun Corp decides to seek NCLT approval for scheme of arrangement
Welspun Enterprises update on gas discovery by Adani Welspun Exploration
Welspun Corp receives purchase consideration of Rs 225 cr
Welspun India soars after agreement with Target Corp
-
Welspun Corp to provide technical expertise for development of hydrogen gas transportation infrastructureWelspun Corp has joined a global H2Pipe Joint Industry Project (JIP) on the Design and Operation of Hydrogen Pipelines launched by leading industrial certification body DNV AS Energy Systems Pipeline Technology. Welspun Corp will help develop a recommended practice (RP) for design, re-qualification, construction and operation of pipelines for hydrogen gas transportation in offshore pipelines and complement existing standards such as DNVGL ST F101 (submarine pipeline systems). This industry-first project will provide guidance to the global energy sector as it shifts towards clean energy using alternative sources, with Hydrogen emerging as an important pillar for energy transition.
As a Steering Committee Member, Welspun Corp will collaborate with 24 of the world's premier energy companies, which also include Shell, BP, Total Energies, Equinor, Wood, Orsted, Gassco, Wintershall Dea, Intecsea, Subsea7, TechnipFMC and Saipem, to provide technical expertise in the project aimed at laying the foundation of hydrogen infrastructure.
The H2Pipe project will be executed in multiple phases. The first phase will focus on the assessment of existing standards, including the offshore standard DNVGL-ST-F101, to identify the scope and additional considerations for hydrogen transportation. This will be captured in an industry guideline and will include preliminary experimental activities. The subsequent phases will be experimental to define the requirements and acceptance criteria for offshore hydrogen pipelines.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU