Hero MotoCorp launches Virtual Showroom

Hero MotoCorp has launched a Virtual Showroom feature to provide an Immersive Digital Buying Experience to customers.

The Virtual Showroom will enable customers to discover, engage and purchase Hero's motorcycles and scooters through a seamless digital experience. Providing a 360-degree view of both the space and the product, the feature allows customers to easily browse and explore the design, features, and technical details of each model right from the comfort of their homes.

The virtual showroom can be conveniently accessed through Hero MotoCorp's company website www.heromotocorp.com or at https://virtualshowroom.heromotocorp.com/.

The new feature prioritizes customer convenience and ensures an experience that is identical to a physical showroom visit. Customers can easily navigate to the 'Request a call back' to enquire about the vehicle of their choice, while an option of direct purchase is also available.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)