Hero MotoCorp Ltd gains for fifth session

Ltd is quoting at Rs 2752, up 0.45% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 26.09% in last one year as compared to a 11.33% gain in and a 21.31% gain in the Auto.

Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 2752, up 0.45% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark is down around 0.21% on the day, quoting at 11761.9. The Sensex is at 39190.79, down 0.22%. Ltd has added around 5.28% in last one month.

Meanwhile, of which is a constituent, has added around 5.01% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8983.55, up 0.14% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.22 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 9.18 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2754.8, up 0.32% on the day. is down 26.09% in last one year as compared to a 11.33% gain in NIFTY and a 21.31% gain in the

The PE of the stock is 15.07 based on earnings ending December 18.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)