Volumes jump at Jamna Auto Industries Ltd counter

Star Cement Ltd, Max Financial Services Ltd, Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd, SJVN Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 18 April 2019.

Jamna Auto Industries Ltd saw volume of 2.8 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 5.17 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 54237 shares. The stock dropped 0.33% to Rs.60.75. Volumes stood at 1.22 lakh shares in the last session.

Star Cement Ltd saw volume of 17427 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 4.3 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4055 shares. The stock increased 3.93% to Rs.104.55. Volumes stood at 3139 shares in the last session.

Max Financial Services Ltd witnessed volume of 1.13 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 3.61 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 31407 shares. The stock increased 5.46% to Rs.458.15. Volumes stood at 16694 shares in the last session.

Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd recorded volume of 3428 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 3.34 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1027 shares. The stock lost 1.50% to Rs.216.00. Volumes stood at 456 shares in the last session.

SJVN Ltd notched up volume of 68736 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 2.71 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 25373 shares. The stock slipped 0.20% to Rs.24.35. Volumes stood at 29103 shares in the last session.

First Published: Thu, April 18 2019. 11:00 IST

