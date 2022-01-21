Hero MotoCorp Ltd jumps around 2%

Hero MotoCorp Ltd is quoting at Rs 2763.25, up 1.99% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 18.12% in last one year as compared to a 22.91% gain in NIFTY and a 10.9% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

Hero MotoCorp Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2763.25, up 1.99% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.52% on the day, quoting at 17664.45. The Sensex is at 59185.67, down 0.47%. Hero MotoCorp Ltd has added around 17.65% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Hero MotoCorp Ltd is a constituent, has added around 9.48% in last one month and is currently quoting at 11583.2, up 0.68% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.54 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.13 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2767.95, up 2.17% on the day. Hero MotoCorp Ltd is down 18.12% in last one year as compared to a 22.91% gain in NIFTY and a 10.9% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 17.42 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)