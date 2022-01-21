Ambica Agarbathies Aroma & Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

-
Globalspace Technologies Ltd, Linc Ltd, Pressman Advertising Ltd and Cambridge Technology Enterprises Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 21 January 2022.
Ambica Agarbathies Aroma & Industries Ltd surged 18.17% to Rs 34.8 at 12:05 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.28 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35513 shares in the past one month.
Globalspace Technologies Ltd soared 16.32% to Rs 96.95. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.39 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 73037 shares in the past one month.
Linc Ltd spiked 14.98% to Rs 289. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5074 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2309 shares in the past one month.
Pressman Advertising Ltd jumped 13.27% to Rs 40.55. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 86343 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23332 shares in the past one month.
Cambridge Technology Enterprises Ltd rose 12.90% to Rs 114.25. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.05 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 39667 shares in the past one month.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
