Hero MotoCorp Ltd up for five straight sessions

Hero MotoCorp Ltd is quoting at Rs 2936, up 0.66% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 11.32% in last one year as compared to a 51.6% gain in NIFTY and a 47.59% gain in the Nifty Auto.

Hero MotoCorp Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2936, up 0.66% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.87% on the day, quoting at 18147.8. The Sensex is at 60704.11, up 0.7%. Hero MotoCorp Ltd has added around 2.96% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Hero MotoCorp Ltd is a constituent, has added around 16.1% in last one month and is currently quoting at 11476.1, up 3.28% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.65 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.58 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2938.55, up 0.5% on the day. Hero MotoCorp Ltd is down 11.32% in last one year as compared to a 51.6% gain in NIFTY and a 47.59% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 17.82 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)