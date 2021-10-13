Sical Logistics Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd, Sharika Enterprises Ltd, Vaswani Industries Ltd and Swelect Energy Systems Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 13 October 2021.

Sical Logistics Ltd surged 19.99% to Rs 16.69 at 12:05 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 16.33 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.64 lakh shares in the past one month.

NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd soared 19.96% to Rs 29.15. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.2 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3488 shares in the past one month.

Sharika Enterprises Ltd spiked 19.93% to Rs 13.18. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.01 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34831 shares in the past one month.

Vaswani Industries Ltd spurt 19.53% to Rs 15.73. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.4 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6575 shares in the past one month.

Swelect Energy Systems Ltd advanced 15.55% to Rs 289. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 35404 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3590 shares in the past one month.

