Tata Motors Ltd spurts 18.19%, up for five straight sessions

Tata Motors Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 497.4, up 18.19% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.87% on the day, quoting at 18147.8. The Sensex is at 60704.11, up 0.7%. Tata Motors Ltd has added around 62.5% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Tata Motors Ltd is a constituent, has added around 16.1% in last one month and is currently quoting at 11476.1, up 3.28% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1208.29 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 462.18 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

