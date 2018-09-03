Hero MotoCorp sells 6.85 lakh motorcycles in August 2018

Records 10% growth in first five months of FY 2018

sold 685,047 units in August 2018. The Company had sold 678,797 units of two]wheelers in the corresponding month of the previous fiscal.

has sold a record 3,469,661 units of two]wheelers in the first five months (Apr]Augf18) of this financial year (FYf19), thereby clocking a growth of 10% over the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, when the Company had sold 3,141,551 units.

In August, commenced dispatch of its new premium motorcycle, the Xtreme 200R, to dealerships across the country. The Xtreme 200R is attractively priced at Rs. 89,900/] (ex]showroom Delhi).

Hero MotoCorp will soon launch two new 125cc scooters to provide more excitement during the upcoming festive season.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)