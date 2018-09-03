Bajaj Auto records highest ever monthly sales

Sells 4.37 lakh units in August 2018

Auto announced that total sales for month of August 2018 stood at 437,092 units compared to 335,031 in August 2017, recording the highest ever monthly sales and growth of 30%. Total sales in August 2018 included domestic sales of 255,631 units and exports of 181,461 units, recording growth of 27% and 35% respectively over the corresponding month of pervious year.

The company achieved 28% growth in motorcycle sales and 45% growth in commercial vehicle sales in August 2018 over August 2017.

