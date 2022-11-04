Hero MotoCorp, Wipro, Adani Enterprises, Vodafone Idea in focus

Hero MotoCorp: Hero MotoCorp reported consolidated net profit of Rs 682.28 crore in Q2FY23 as compared with net profit of Rs 747.79 crore reported in Q2FY22. Total income rose to Rs 9,252.22 crore during Q2FY23 against Rs 8,696.8 crore recorded in Q2FY22.

Wipro: The IT company has roped in former senior executive of Capgemini, Amit Choudhary, as its chief operating officer and member of the executive board. Based in New York, Choudhary will be responsible for improving organisational operational efficiency, helping drive sustainable growth at Wipro.

Adani Enterprises: The company reported 117% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 461 crore on 183% jump in total income to Rs 38441 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

Vodafone Idea: Vodafone Idea reported consolidated net loss of Rs 7595.5 crore in Q2FY23 as compared with net loss of Rs 7132.3 crore reported in Q2FY22. Total income rose to Rs 10710.6 crore during Q2FY23 against Rs 9435.5 crore recorded in Q2FY22.

Persistent Systems: Persistent Systems announced a strategic partnership with Software AG, a leader in enterprise software for integration, IoT, and automation. The partnership will address the challenges and opportunities that business leaders face as they transform their organizations.

Ajanta Pharma: The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 157 crore in Q2FY23 as compared with net profit of Rs 196 crore reported in Q2FY22. Revenue from operations rose to Rs 938 crore during Q2FY23 against Rs 885 crore recorded in Q2FY22.

Cochin Shipyard: Cochin Shipyard bagged an international order for constructing two units of Commissioning Service Operation Vessels (CSOV) from a European Client, with an option to build four more of such vessels to be exercised by the Owner within a period of one year. The estimated project cost for the firm order is approximately Rs. 1000 crore and the project completion time is 35 months.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)