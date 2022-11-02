Tech Mahindra, APSEZ, Hero MotoCorp, Voltas in focus

Tech Mahindra: On a consolidated basis, the IT major's net profit rose 13.59% to Rs 1,285.40 crore on 3.32% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 13,129.50 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q1 FY23. On a year on year (YoY) basis, Tech Mahindra's net profit declined 4% while revenue jumped 20.7% in Q2 FY23.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) : APSEZ reported 65% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 1738 crore on 33% rise in total revenue to Rs 5211 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

Hero MotoCorp: Hero MotoCorp sold 454,582 units in October 2022. Sales in October 2021 stood at 547,970 units. With festivals of Dussehra and Diwali occurring in the month of October this year, the dispatch sales of October are not comparable to the previous years, when the festival days are usually spread across the months of October and November.

Eicher Motors: Eicher Motors' total motorcycles (Royal Enfield) sales soared 86% to 82,235 units in October 2022 as against 44,133 units sold in the same period last year.

Voltas: Voltas reported consolidated net loss of Rs 6 crore in Q2FY23 as compared to net profit of Rs 104 crore reported in Q2FY22. Total income rose to Rs 1833 crore during Q2FY23 as against Rs 1737 crore recorded in Q2FY22.

Kansai Nerolac Paints: Kansai Nerolac Paints reported consolidated net profit of Rs 111.21 crore in Q2FY23 from net profit of Rs 87.28 crore reported in Q2FY22. Total income rose to Rs 1935.03 crore during Q2FY23 against Rs 1626.12 crore recorded in Q2FY22.

NCC: NCC has received two new orders for Rs 1056 crore (exclusive of GST) in October 2022. All these orders pertain to Water & Environment Division and is received from State Government agencies and does not include any internal order.

