Vedanta, SBI Cards, Tata Chemicals in focus

Vedanta: The company said that the government has approved the extension of the production sharing contract (PSC) for the Rajasthan gas facility under the pre‐NELP Extension Policy by 10 years from 15 May 2020 to 14 May 2030.

SBI Cards and Payment Services: The company's net profit rose 52% to Rs 526 crore on 28% increase in total income to Rs 3453 crore in Q2 September 2022 over Q2 September 2021.

Tata Chemicals: The company reported income from operations for the quarter on consolidated basis at Rs 4,239 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2022, up by 40% as compared to Rs 3,022 crore for the corresponding quarter of last year. Consolidated PAT from continuing operations for the quarter was at Rs 685 crore as compared to Rs 248 crore for corresponding quarter of last year.

Indus Towers: The company's consolidated net profit fell 44% to Rs 872 crore on 16% increase in revenues to Rs 7967 crore in Q2 September 2022 over Q2 September 2021.

Dhanuka Agritech: The board of directors at its board meeting scheduled to be held on 1 November 2022 shall consider the proposal for buyback of fully paid-up equity shares of the company through tender offer route, up to such amount of the aggregate of company's paid up equity share capital and free reserves.

Infibeam Avenues: The company informed that the Reserve Bank of India has granted In-Principle Authorisation to operate as a Payment Aggregator under the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007 to the Company.

IFCI: The long-term infrastructure financier raised Rs 100 crore through preferential allotment of shares to the Government of India (GoI). The committee of directors at its meeting held on 27 October 2022, allotted 9,29,36,802 equity shares at Rs 10.76 each to GoI.

