Hexaware Technologies featured among Top 25 Case Studies for Digital Excellence

Hexaware Technologies has been recognized by Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, for its role in one of the top 25 examples of digital transformation in the past year, as featured in the newly published ISG book, Scaling Digital: 25 Stories of Innovation.

Air Canada partnered with Hexaware on the digital transformation initiative to replace IBM TPF PSS applications with products from the Amadeus Alt suite in the digital assurance space. The key objective was to ensure safe, secure, and reliable operations during transition. The scope involved implementing approximately 182 applications and products, including 23 Amadeus products to be integrated with 24 other applications while following an aggressive timeline.

The engagement also included designing, developing, and implementing nine new applications, integrating 57 of the impacted applications with the new ecosystem, and providing rollout support and customer service desk support.

Air Canada believes no other airline ever attempted to replace its reservation, inventory, and departure control systems within a 24-month timeline period. After co-creating and executing 70,000 functional and technical test cases in 18 months, rehearsals at more than 130 airports, 2,000 check-in scenarios, 4,500 airport kiosks, over 10,000 workstations and 122 flight departures, Air Canada was ready to move the system into production. The real challenge was ensuring that all the critical systems required to keep airline operations functional were not affected during the 12-hour transition.

ISG selected Hexaware Technologies as among the best of the best on the basis of the strong partnership between Hexaware and their customer Air Canada and the impactful digital transformation they achieved together, said Paul Reynolds, Partner and Chief Research Officer, ISG. Through their innovative execution, application of cutting-edge digital technologies and overall commitment to excellence, Hexaware Technologies and Air Canada achieved impressive, tangible business results.

