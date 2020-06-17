Foresight Risk and Insurance Services selects Majesco's solutions for digital transformation and growth

JUST IN
Majesco announced that Foresight Risk and Insurance Services selected Majesco Policy and Billing for P&C, Majesco Digital1st Insurance, and Majesco CloudInsurer, providing a next generation platform to accelerate their digital transformation and growth.

Majesco Policy and Billing for P&C includes ready-to-use content and capabilities for all lines of business that accelerate speed to market and provide a foundation of on demand insurance in the cloud.

Majesco Digital1st Insurance is a cloud-native, microservices and open API solution that provides a powerful digital experience, no code/ low code and outside-in platform with a robust ecosystem of partner apps that can be leveraged through a wide variety of use cases ranging from high-fidelity portals over core systems to well-rounded omni-channel and omni-device customer and agent experiences enriched through heterogenous capabilities available through APIs and is pre-integrated with Majesco Policy and Billing for P&C. Majesco CloudInsurer provides the latest cloud infrastructure technology that allows carriers to transform complexity into simple experiences that make innovation faster and easier.

