HFCL bags contract worth Rs 1770 cr

-
ALSO READ
HFCL spurts on bagging orders worth Rs 202.60 crore
Sterlite Tech rises on Rs 250 cr order win
Sterlite Technologies to acquire balance 25% stake in Jiangsu Sterlite Tongguang Fiber Co.
Sterlite Technologies collaborates with Vocus Group
Delhi High Court vacates ex-parte injunction against HFCL
-
The optical fiber cables so laid will also improve Operation & Maintenance of the Network.
The Contract value for material and services is ~Rs.1414 crore and ~Rs.356 crore is for operation and maintenance services. The aforesaid Project will be executed by the Company with JWIL Infra as a consortium partner.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU