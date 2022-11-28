HFCL bags contract worth Rs 1770 cr

HFCL has received the Contract aggregating to Rs.1770 crore, from SWSM for providing EPC Services including provision for laying of optical fiber cables, for execution of Rural Water Supply Network in Varanasi Revenue Division in the State of Uttar Pradesh (Project). This will add significantly to the revenue and profitability of the Company.

The optical fiber cables so laid will also improve Operation & Maintenance of the Network.

The Contract value for material and services is ~Rs.1414 crore and ~Rs.356 crore is for operation and maintenance services. The aforesaid Project will be executed by the Company with JWIL Infra as a consortium partner.

