JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Board of TIL approves onboarding of a strategic investor
Business Standard

HFCL bags contract worth Rs 1770 cr

Capital Market 

HFCL has received the Contract aggregating to Rs.1770 crore, from SWSM for providing EPC Services including provision for laying of optical fiber cables, for execution of Rural Water Supply Network in Varanasi Revenue Division in the State of Uttar Pradesh (Project). This will add significantly to the revenue and profitability of the Company.

The optical fiber cables so laid will also improve Operation & Maintenance of the Network.

The Contract value for material and services is ~Rs.1414 crore and ~Rs.356 crore is for operation and maintenance services. The aforesaid Project will be executed by the Company with JWIL Infra as a consortium partner.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, November 28 2022. 09:17 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU