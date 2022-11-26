Board of Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility to consider fund raising options via equity route

-
-
On 05 December 2022The Board of Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility will meet on 05 December 2022 to consider the proposal of raising funds by way of issuance of any instruments or securities including equity shares, fully/ partly convertible debentures, Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) / American Depository Receipts (ADR's) / Global Depository Receipts (GDR's) program, or any combinations thereof in one or more tranches as may be decided, subject to Shareholders approval and receipt of other Governmental / regulatory / statutory approvals, as applicable, either by way of public issue, preferential allotment, private placement (including one or more qualified institutional placements), or through any other permissible mode and / or combination thereof as may be considered under applicable law to eligible investors.
