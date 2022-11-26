JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Persistent Systems inaugurates its first office in Indore

Karnataka Bank collaborates with Hyundai Construction Equipment India
Business Standard

Board of Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility to consider fund raising options via equity route

Capital Market 

On 05 December 2022

The Board of Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility will meet on 05 December 2022 to consider the proposal of raising funds by way of issuance of any instruments or securities including equity shares, fully/ partly convertible debentures, Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) / American Depository Receipts (ADR's) / Global Depository Receipts (GDR's) program, or any combinations thereof in one or more tranches as may be decided, subject to Shareholders approval and receipt of other Governmental / regulatory / statutory approvals, as applicable, either by way of public issue, preferential allotment, private placement (including one or more qualified institutional placements), or through any other permissible mode and / or combination thereof as may be considered under applicable law to eligible investors.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Sat, November 26 2022. 12:56 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU