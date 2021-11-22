HFCL gains after order win

HFCL rose 2.13% to Rs 74.35 after the company secured purchase orders aggregating to Rs 412.90 crore for supplying optical fibre cables.

The company said that the order is from one of India's leading private telecom operators. The order is to be executed by March 2022.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of HFCL rose 60.02% to Rs 81.61 crore on 6.42% rise in net sales to Rs 1122.05 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.

HFCL is a leading manufacturer of optical fiber cables, optical transport, power electronics and broadband equipment for the telecommunication industry. The company has production facilities at Solan (Himachal Pradesh), Goa, and Chennai (Tamil Nadu) and caters to both Indian and global markets.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)