BASF to sell its Kaolin Minerals business to KaMin LLC

BASF on Friday announced that its holding company, BASF SE, Germany has signed an agreement with KaMin LLC / CADAM S.A for sale of its Kaolin minerals business globally.The closing of the transaction is expected in the second half of 2022, and is subject to receipt of requisite approvals from competition commission and anti-trust authorities. The Kaolin Minerals business, forms part of the performance chemicals division of industrial solutions segment of BASF India and has generated net sales of approximately Rs 8.5 crore during the financial year ended 31 March 2021.
The Kaolin minerals business caters to diverse application segments such as architectural coatings, automotive coatings, inks, wires & cables, tyre, construction, plastic & rubber and specialty paper applications. Kaolin products provide performance improvement & cost optimization.
BASF India is engaged in providing chemicals, plastics, performance products and crop protection products. The company reported a 66.7% fall in standalone net profit to Rs 137.34 crore on a 38.4% increase in net sales to Rs 3,401 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.
Shares of BASF India closed 1.87% lower to close at Rs 2,835.35 on Thursday, 18 November 2021. The domestic stock market was shut yesterday, 19 November 2021 on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti.
In last one month, the counter has declined 22% as compared to a 3.85% fall in Nifty 50 index.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU