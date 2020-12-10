HGS AxisPoint Health to partner with Parkland Community Health Plan

To provide disease management services

Hinduja Global Solutions announced that its subsidiary, HGS AxisPoint Health, has partnered with Parkland Community Health Plan (PCHP) to provide disease management services to approximately 195,000 Medicaid beneficiaries in a seven-county area in North Texas.

This partnership will enable PCHP to deliver elite care management by focusing on productive, dynamic engagement with targeted, impactable members. This approach meets members where they are to drive positive behavior change with the goal of achieving the triple aim - impacting cost, outcomes, and the member experience. It takes a multidisciplinary care team approach to deliver our condition management services. The team includes clinical and nonclinical professionals, including registered nurses, social workers, health coaches, enrollment specialists, a pharmacist, respiratory therapist, and a diabetes educator.

The disease management program is a care management service that will bring PCHP additional cost savings through lower cost of care. The programs focus intensively on a member's gaps in care that, left open, result in high-cost near-term events and poorer health outcomes.

HGS and PCHP will begin the implementation process this month, with operations slated to launch in January 2021.

