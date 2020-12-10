CIII initiates investigation against cement companies including ACC

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has initiated an investigation against cement companies in India including ACC regarding alleged anti-competitive behaviour.

ACC is of the firm view that it has acted and continues to act in compliance with competition laws and we are fully cooperating with the investigation and providing all necessary information to the authorities.

ACC has a long-standing commitment to fair competition as reflected in its Code of Business Conduct.

