Subex to deploy iRAFM solution for stc

Subex announced that it has been selected by stc to deploy an integrated Revenue Assurance and Fraud Management (iRAFM) solution.

This deal marks another chapter in the long-standing partnership between Subex and stc, through the earlier deployments of ROC Revenue Assurance and an award-winning Fraud Management engagement, which began in 2003. By virtue of this decision, stc will be aiming to consolidate their technology stack with the latest solution from Subex, including replacement of other legacy systems.

stc is a Saudi Arabia-based Digital Company that offers telecommunications services, landline, mobile, Internet services, digital enterprise solutions, entertainment, fintech, and computer networks. As a digital enabler and leader in the region and stc continuously focuses on innovation and evolution. The CSP offers various ICT solutions and digital services in several categories, including telecommunication, IT, financial technology, digital media, cybersecurity, and other advanced digital solutions.

stc was looking to consolidate their current Revenue Assurance and Fraud Management technologies to leverage the enhanced feature set that an integrated RAFM solution brings. This will enable stc to have more extensive coverage towards mitigating risks in the digital environment.

Leveraging Subex's iRAFM built upon a Hadoop stack, the upgrade will provide stc with the required scalability and flexibility to handle massive volumes of data while lowering the Total Cost of Ownership (TCO). This will also enable them to achieve higher operational efficiency due to the reduced duplication of data, effort, and maintenance. Further, the unified platform will facilitate seamless communication between the multiple associated solutions stc has in place, hence leading to a greater degree of Digital Trust.

Simultaneously, Subex's iRAFM will enable stc to align their business and IT endeavors while making them future proof. The implementation will bring in key features that will address multiple use cases through the use of AI and signaling data processing that will enable proactive detection & prevention. The implementation will also bring in the ability to manage complex rating & billing validations, enhance fraud detection through Link Analysis, and provide out-of-the-box dashboarding, among other functionalities.

