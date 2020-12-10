Snowman Logistics (Snowman) and SpiceJet sign MoU for distribution of COVID-19 vaccines

Snowman Logistics (Snowman) and SpiceJet have signed a MOU for jointly engaging in storage, transportation, and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines from various manufacturers, across India and internationally, in the required temperature-controlled zones.

As per the understanding, Snowman will handle the ground services which includes activities such as transportation to/from manufacturers, warehouses, airports and consumption points, packing, storage & warehousing, in the required temperature zones, while SpiceJet will provide the air connectivity for temperature controlled distribution of the COVID-19 vaccines across India as well as internationally.

