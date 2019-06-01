Hi-Tech Winding Systems reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.17 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Objectone Information Systems reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.13 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Ceinsys Tech standalone net profit declines 49.28% in the December 2018 quarter
Infronics Systems reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Mercator reports consolidated net loss of Rs 449.77 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Duropack reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.19 crore in the December 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 621.43% to Rs 1.01 croreNet loss of Hi-Tech Winding Systems reported to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 621.43% to Rs 1.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 1100.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 878.57% to Rs 5.48 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1.010.14 621 5.480.56 879 OPM %-14.85-71.43 -2.55-17.86 - PBDT-0.130.02 PL 0.160.02 700 PBT-0.130.02 PL 0.160.02 700 NP-0.170.01 PL 0.120.01 1100
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU