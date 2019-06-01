JUST IN
S.A.L Steel reports standalone net loss of Rs 23.90 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Hi-Tech Winding Systems reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.17 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 621.43% to Rs 1.01 crore

Net loss of Hi-Tech Winding Systems reported to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 621.43% to Rs 1.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 1100.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 878.57% to Rs 5.48 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1.010.14 621 5.480.56 879 OPM %-14.85-71.43 -2.55-17.86 - PBDT-0.130.02 PL 0.160.02 700 PBT-0.130.02 PL 0.160.02 700 NP-0.170.01 PL 0.120.01 1100

