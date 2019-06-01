IVP standalone net profit declines 16.75% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 13.84% to Rs 75.67 crore

Net profit of declined 16.75% to Rs 1.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 13.84% to Rs 75.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 87.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 67.47% to Rs 3.38 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 10.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 18.44% to Rs 319.88 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 270.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

