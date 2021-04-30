HIL receives Odisha Govt. approval to set up manufacturing plant at Balasore

HIL announced that the Odisha Government's State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) at their meeting held on 28 April 2021 has approved the application made by the Company to set up manufacturing plant of Blocks (150,000 CuM PA), Panels (36,000 MT PA) and Boards (30,000 MT PA) at Balasore, Orissa.

This will augment the Company's leadership in its branded, Building Solutions business. With its solutions-oriented approach this segment is well-placed to carry forward performance momentum.

