Himatsingka Seide announces closure of plant at Doddaballapur due to COVID 19

Himatsingka Seide informed that in view of lockdown announced by Government of Karnataka, the company's Doddaballapur plant has been closed for operations till July 21, 2020 or until further orders from Government of Karnataka.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 15 July 2020.

Shares of Himatsingka Seide settled 0.26% higher at Rs 58 yesterday.

Himatsingka Seide is a home textile company, which is engaged in spinning, weaving and finishing of textiles, and manufacturing of other textiles.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)