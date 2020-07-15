Ashoka Buildcon Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Sunteck Realty Ltd, TV18 Broadcast Ltd, Emami Ltd and Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 15 July 2020.

Ashoka Buildcon Ltd lost 6.85% to Rs 57.1 at 14:53 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.12 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.81 lakh shares in the past one month.

Sunteck Realty Ltd crashed 5.88% to Rs 174.6. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 47930 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 67371 shares in the past one month.

TV18 Broadcast Ltd tumbled 5.50% to Rs 35.2. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 20.68 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.83 lakh shares in the past one month.

Emami Ltd dropped 5.32% to Rs 233.05. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.71 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.9 lakh shares in the past one month.

Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd fell 5.00% to Rs 116.9. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.43 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.38 lakh shares in the past one month.

