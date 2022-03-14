Hindalco Industries declines after ICICI Prudential MF offloads stake

Hindalco Industries fell 1% to Rs 583.10 after ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund (MF) sold 11.81 lakh equity shares or 0.05% stake of the company on 9 March 2022.

Post transaction, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund (MF) decreased its shareholding to 3.01% stake from 3.07% stake held in Hindalco Industries. The deal was executed in secondary market.

The company reported a 96% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,675 crore in Q3 FY22 from Rs 1,877 crore reported in Q3 FY21.

Hindalco Industries, the metals flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group, is the world's largest aluminium rolling and recycling company, and a major copper player. It is also one of Asia's largest producers of primary aluminium.

