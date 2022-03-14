Hindalco Industries declines after ICICI Prudential MF offloads stake

-
ALSO READ
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Q2 FY22 PAT grows 47% to Rs 446 cr
ICICI Prudential Life Q3 PAT rises 2.5% YoY to Rs 312 cr
Kalpataru Power sizzles after ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund hikes stake
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd spurts 2.11%, up for third straight session
Shares drop in early trade; weak market breath
-
Hindalco Industries fell 1% to Rs 583.10 after ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund (MF) sold 11.81 lakh equity shares or 0.05% stake of the company on 9 March 2022.
Post transaction, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund (MF) decreased its shareholding to 3.01% stake from 3.07% stake held in Hindalco Industries. The deal was executed in secondary market.
The company reported a 96% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,675 crore in Q3 FY22 from Rs 1,877 crore reported in Q3 FY21.
Hindalco Industries, the metals flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group, is the world's largest aluminium rolling and recycling company, and a major copper player. It is also one of Asia's largest producers of primary aluminium.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU