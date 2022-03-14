Financials stocks edge higher

Financials stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Finance index increasing 13.8 points or 0.18% at 7550.09 at 09:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Finance index, SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd (up 4.98%), Reliance Capital Ltd (up 4.97%),UTI Asset Management Company Ltd (up 2.78%),Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (up 1.83%),Dolat Algotech Ltd (up 1.78%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were HDFC Bank Ltd (up 1.72%), Capri Global Capital Ltd (up 1.31%), Aditya Birla Money Ltd (up 1.15%), Repco Home Finance Ltd (up 1.14%), and 5Paisa Capital Ltd (up 1.04%).

On the other hand, Home First Finance Company India Ltd (down 2.9%), AAVAS Financiers Ltd (down 2.62%), and Manappuram Finance Ltd (down 2.57%) turned lower.

At 09:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 140.31 or 0.25% at 55690.61.

The Nifty 50 index was up 11.3 points or 0.07% at 16641.75.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 56.01 points or 0.21% at 27085.42.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 50.08 points or 0.61% at 8111.43.

On BSE,1425 shares were trading in green, 1488 were trading in red and 156 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)