Information Technology stocks rise

Information Technology stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index increasing 411.98 points or 1.17% at 35482.41 at 09:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Brightcom Group Ltd (up 4.98%), Infosys Ltd (up 2.25%),Mphasis Ltd (up 1.45%),Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd (up 1.43%),Persistent Systems Ltd (up 1.42%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Xelpmoc Design and Tech Ltd (up 1.28%), NIIT Ltd (up 1.27%), Wipro Ltd (up 1.02%), Datamatics Global Services Ltd (up 1%), and Cybertech Systems & Software Ltd (up 0.97%).

On the other hand, Infibeam Avenues Ltd (down 52.61%), Affle India Ltd (down 2.16%), and Vakrangee Ltd (down 2%) turned lower.

At 09:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 140.31 or 0.25% at 55690.61.

The Nifty 50 index was up 11.3 points or 0.07% at 16641.75.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 56.01 points or 0.21% at 27085.42.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 50.08 points or 0.61% at 8111.43.

On BSE,1425 shares were trading in green, 1488 were trading in red and 156 were unchanged.

