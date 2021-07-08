Hindalco Industries Ltd Slips 1.19%

Hindalco Industries Ltd has added 0.34% over last one month compared to 0.92% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 1.52% rise in the SENSEX

Hindalco Industries Ltd fell 1.19% today to trade at Rs 388.95. The S&P BSE Metal index is down 0.53% to quote at 18942.56. The index is up 0.92 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Vedanta Ltd decreased 0.97% and JSW Steel Ltd lost 0.96% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went up 154.8 % over last one year compared to the 46.09% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Hindalco Industries Ltd has added 0.34% over last one month compared to 0.92% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 1.52% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 60609 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 5.64 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 428.3 on 10 May 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 144.65 on 03 Jul 2020.

