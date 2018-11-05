Hindalco Industries Ltd soars 1.41%, rises for third straight session

The stock is quoting at Rs 243.85, up 1.41% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. Ltd is down 10.66% in last one year as compared to a 0.63% gain in and a 12.69% gain in the Metal index.

Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 243.85, up 1.41% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark is down around 0.34% on the day, quoting at 10517.35. The Sensex is at 34897.61, down 0.33%. Ltd has added around 9.57% in last one month.

Meanwhile, index of which is a constituent, has added around 3.32% in last one month and is currently quoting at 3439.25, up 0.32% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 55.61 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 103.7 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 244.75, up 1.83% on the day. is down 10.66% in last one year as compared to a 0.63% gain in NIFTY and a 12.69% gain in the index.

The PE of the stock is 31.79 based on TTM earnings ending June 18.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)