Adani Gas hits the roof on debut

Shares of Gas were locked at an upper circuit limit of 5% at Rs 73.70 at 12:15 IST on the

On the BSE, the stock opened at Rs 70.20 and the counter clocked volumes of 1.20 lakh equity shares. The scrip has been admitted to the 'T' group of securities on the exchange for 10 trading days.

Gas, a subsidiary of Enterprises, is developing to supply the piped to the industrial, commercial, domestic (residential) and compressed to the transport sector.

Last year, had announced demerger of its gas sourcing and distribution business into as part of its efforts to simplify the overall business structure. The shareholders of were allotted one equity share of (face value of Re 1) for each share held in

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)