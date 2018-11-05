Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd rises for third straight session

-
The stock is quoting at Rs 9850, up 1.61% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd is up 11.33% in last one year as compared to a 0.63% jump in NIFTY and a 10.79% jump in the Nifty FMCG index.
Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 9850, up 1.61% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.34% on the day, quoting at 10517.35. The Sensex is at 34897.61, down 0.33%. Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd has gained around 8.42% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 3.26% in last one month and is currently quoting at 28836.8, down 0.79% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2373 shares today, compared to the daily average of 4873 shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 84.18 based on TTM earnings ending June 18.
