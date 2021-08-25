Hindalco Industries Ltd stays supported

Hindalco Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 430.35, up 2.26% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 122.4% in last one year as compared to a 44.27% jump in NIFTY and a 117.47% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

Hindalco Industries Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 430.35, up 2.26% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.23% on the day, quoting at 16663.15. The Sensex is at 56027.18, up 0.12%. Hindalco Industries Ltd has gained around 7.57% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindalco Industries Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 2.04% in last one month and is currently quoting at 5444.8, up 0.96% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 125.44 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 155.16 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 429.85, up 2.09% on the day. Hindalco Industries Ltd is up 122.4% in last one year as compared to a 44.27% jump in NIFTY and a 117.47% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 49.3 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

