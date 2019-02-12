Hindalco Industries standalone net profit declines 34.39% in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd leads losers in 'A' group
Business Standard

Sales rise 8.25% to Rs 11937.74 crore

Net profit of Hindalco Industries declined 34.39% to Rs 247.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 377.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 8.25% to Rs 11937.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 11028.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales11937.7411028.08 8 OPM %7.7811.96 -PBDT767.111135.14 -32 PBT338.06747.64 -55 NP247.46377.14 -34

First Published: Tue, February 12 2019. 15:35 IST

