Hindalco Industries standalone net profit declines 34.39% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Hindalco Industries standalone net profit declines 21.44% in the September 2018 quarter
Rajdarshan Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Aditri Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Uniroyal Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.13 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Kuwer Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.40 crore in the September 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 8.25% to Rs 11937.74 croreNet profit of Hindalco Industries declined 34.39% to Rs 247.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 377.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 8.25% to Rs 11937.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 11028.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales11937.7411028.08 8 OPM %7.7811.96 -PBDT767.111135.14 -32 PBT338.06747.64 -55 NP247.46377.14 -34
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU