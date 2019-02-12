JUST IN
Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd leads losers in 'A' group
Panama Petrochem consolidated net profit declines 7.96% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 14.32% to Rs 307.81 crore

Net profit of Panama Petrochem declined 7.96% to Rs 15.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 17.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 14.32% to Rs 307.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 359.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales307.81359.26 -14 OPM %9.348.42 -PBDT24.1326.32 -8 PBT22.6725.03 -9 NP15.7217.08 -8

