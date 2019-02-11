Gujarat Industries Power Co standalone net profit rises 25.28% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 5.22% to Rs 352.52 croreNet profit of Gujarat Industries Power Co rose 25.28% to Rs 74.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 59.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 5.22% to Rs 352.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 335.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales352.52335.02 5 OPM %36.0332.90 -PBDT118.32120.58 -2 PBT75.9278.43 -3 NP74.0959.14 25
