JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Sterling Biotech reports standalone net profit of Rs 36.97 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Gujarat Industries Power Co standalone net profit rises 25.28% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 5.22% to Rs 352.52 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Industries Power Co rose 25.28% to Rs 74.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 59.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 5.22% to Rs 352.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 335.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales352.52335.02 5 OPM %36.0332.90 -PBDT118.32120.58 -2 PBT75.9278.43 -3 NP74.0959.14 25

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, February 11 2019. 17:14 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements