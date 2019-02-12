JUST IN
Shakti Pumps (India) consolidated net profit declines 24.34% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 2.99% to Rs 152.10 crore

Net profit of Shakti Pumps (India) declined 24.34% to Rs 12.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 16.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 2.99% to Rs 152.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 147.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales152.10147.68 3 OPM %17.8820.63 -PBDT22.1027.93 -21 PBT18.2824.38 -25 NP12.6216.68 -24

First Published: Tue, February 12 2019. 15:35 IST

