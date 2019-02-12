Shakti Pumps (India) consolidated net profit declines 24.34% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Shakti Pumps (India) standalone net profit rises 615.31% in the September 2018 quarter
Shakti Pumps (India) consolidated net profit rises 206.95% in the September 2018 quarter
Sebi imposes Rs 1.5-cr fine on 34 entities for fraud trade
Cineline India Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
-
Sales rise 2.99% to Rs 152.10 croreNet profit of Shakti Pumps (India) declined 24.34% to Rs 12.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 16.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 2.99% to Rs 152.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 147.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales152.10147.68 3 OPM %17.8820.63 -PBDT22.1027.93 -21 PBT18.2824.38 -25 NP12.6216.68 -24
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU