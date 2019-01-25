Hinduja Global Solutions inaugurates new facility at Jacksonville, Florida

-
ALSO READ
Hinduja Global Solutions opens its First Customer Service Center in Florida
Hinduja Global Solutions to generate 500 jobs in US
HGS sets up customer service centre in Florida, to create 500 new jobs
Hinduja Global Solutions to conduct board meeting
Hinduja Global Solutions update on its CSR initiative
-
Hinduja Global Solutions inaugurated its new facility at Jacksonville, Florida. The new facility, located at 6680 Southpoint Parkway, will serve multiple clients in a variety of industries as well as functioning as a center of excellence for customer experience in emergency roadside services. The company is seeking to fill more than 400 positions at the new location.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU