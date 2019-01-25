JUST IN
Hinduja Global Solutions inaugurates new facility at Jacksonville, Florida

Capital Market 

Hinduja Global Solutions inaugurated its new facility at Jacksonville, Florida. The new facility, located at 6680 Southpoint Parkway, will serve multiple clients in a variety of industries as well as functioning as a center of excellence for customer experience in emergency roadside services. The company is seeking to fill more than 400 positions at the new location.

