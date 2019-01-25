Board of KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) approves scheme of amalgamation

-
ALSO READ
KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the June 2018 quarter
KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.20 crore in the December 2018 quarter
KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) standalone net profit declines 95.87% in the September 2018 quarter
KJMC Financial Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.27 crore in the June 2018 quarter
KJMC Financial Services standalone net profit declines 71.43% in the December 2018 quarter
-
At meeting held on 23 January 2019The Board of KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) at its meeting held on 23 January 2019 has approved the Scheme of Amalgamation of KJMC Commodities Market India (Transferor Company) with KJMC Capital Market Services (Transferee Company) [Wholly owned Subsidiaries of KJMC Corporate Advisors (India)]
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU