Business Standard

Board of KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) approves scheme of amalgamation

Capital Market 

At meeting held on 23 January 2019

The Board of KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) at its meeting held on 23 January 2019 has approved the Scheme of Amalgamation of KJMC Commodities Market India (Transferor Company) with KJMC Capital Market Services (Transferee Company) [Wholly owned Subsidiaries of KJMC Corporate Advisors (India)]

First Published: Fri, January 25 2019. 09:51 IST

