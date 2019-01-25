Board of Bharti Infratel approves change in directorate

At meeting held on 23 January 2019The Board of Bharti Infratel at its meeting held on 23 January 2019 has approved the following -
Resignation of Sanjay Nayar from the Board w.e.f. the conclusion of the Board meeting dated 23 January 2019.
Appointment of Prakul Kaushiva as an Additional Director in the capacity of Non-Executive Director of the Company w.e.f. 24 January 2019.
