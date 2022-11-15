JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

EUROPE Stocks climb on upbeat industrial output data
Business Standard

Hindustan Adhesives standalone net profit declines 5.15% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 29.07% to Rs 73.31 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Adhesives declined 5.15% to Rs 1.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 29.07% to Rs 73.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 103.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales73.31103.36 -29 OPM %8.705.35 -PBDT5.335.67 -6 PBT2.382.95 -19 NP1.841.94 -5

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 08:13 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU