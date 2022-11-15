Hindustan Adhesives standalone net profit declines 5.15% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 29.07% to Rs 73.31 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Adhesives declined 5.15% to Rs 1.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 29.07% to Rs 73.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 103.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.73.31103.368.705.355.335.672.382.951.841.94

