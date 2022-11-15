Hindustan Adhesives standalone net profit declines 5.15% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 29.07% to Rs 73.31 croreNet profit of Hindustan Adhesives declined 5.15% to Rs 1.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 29.07% to Rs 73.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 103.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales73.31103.36 -29 OPM %8.705.35 -PBDT5.335.67 -6 PBT2.382.95 -19 NP1.841.94 -5
